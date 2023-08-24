" Baddest Lawyer " Finally Replies NBA , Issues Statement.. Says "Leave Me Alone , I Am Not A Practising Lawyer " ( Pictures , Video)

 Nigerian lawyer and social media influencer Ifunnaya aka Baddest lawyer has finally put out a statement in reaction to the ongoing investigation by the Nigerian Bar Association over her activities on social media 

Ifunnaya posted her statement in a video on her handles seen by CKN News with this caption 

"My official statement to the NBA And Nigerians. Please I'm not the one on Twitter I have never been in Twitter.

I have been silent for so long because I'm not the type to talk too much but it's finally time I speak up & clear my name. Dearest @Nigerianbar I don't bother anyone. I'm a model, actress and musician and all I do is live, mind my business and chase my dreams. Please, kindly leave me alone 🙏🏿 Thanks "






She said there are several fake social media handles bearing her name of social media but never denied she posted half nude pictures 

According she is not a practising lawyer and don't intend to practise .

" Yes I read law but I am not practising , I am into music , movies and modelling, I am not practising law and don't intend to practise, so NBA should leave me alone "

It is not known what the reaction of the NBA would be although to them an investigation is already on her activities 

The President of NBA during the week said he will not speak on the matter until the Investigative panel submits its report 

Click to watch the video of her reply to NBA 

https://fb.watch/mD11_j9pNH/

