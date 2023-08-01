Another Veteran Yoruba Actor Is Dead

by CKN NEWS
Nollywood has again been thrown into mourning as reports have confirmed the death of veteran Yoruba actor Musiliu Ajikanle.

Ajikanle died on Monday.

Producer Saliu Gbolagade, confirming the sad news via Instagram wrote: "Ina Lilah Waina Allah Rajiun.

"God gave each of us the gift of life, and God gifted us with eternal life.

Rest well my dear friend Musiliu Ajikanle. Your footsteps can never be filled, nor your love ever forgotten.

"May the blessings of a good life live to follow you into heaven."


