Anambra Police Bust Criminal Gang, Recover Two Pump Action Guns, One SUV

The Anambra State Police Command said it has busted a criminal gang and recovered two pump action guns and a Mercedes Benz SUV.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement shared on the command's Facebook page on Sunday

The statement said, “On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at about 8.30 P.M. A detachment of Police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata while on patrol of Uga - Ezinifite Expressway saw an SUV drive past at a terrible speed. Suspecting that they may be kidnappers with an abducted victim, the team went in pursuit.

“Several kilometres later, the team found the vehicle in a ditch but without any occupants.

"They found clothing with blood stains in the vehicle as well as Two pump-action guns and a Machete."



