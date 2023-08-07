An Ideal Solution For Event Planners

Given the recent surge in fuel prices, which directly impacts the expenses involved in producing and distributing paper invitation cards for events, it becomes imperative for event planners to explore digital alternatives to tackle this issue.

During a wedding we attended last week, we experienced a novel approach where invitations were sent via WhatsApp, along with phone calls and text messages. It was fascinating to witness innovative minds already addressing these challenges, and they also ensured smooth and secure access to the venue.

Liveet, the platform utilized for the wedding, left a positive impression, and I wholeheartedly recommend it. After exploring their offerings, I noticed that it is even more cost-effective compared to traditional methods.


Through their groundbreaking innovation, Liveet is revolutionizing the event landscape in Nigeria. This review serves as a commendation to the team, urging them to continue their remarkable efforts in creating enjoyable and secure event spaces


