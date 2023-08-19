Ambassador: Nigerian Vows To Sue NDLEA If Naira Marley Smokes Indian Hemp Again

Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to take legal action against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency if Nigerian Music star, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley is seen smoking again after his visit to the agency.

Naira Marley on Thursday declared support for the agency’s war against drug abuse among youth, teenagers, followers and Marlians.

During a visit to the Executive Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa(retd.) at the national headquarters in Abuja, Marley said he had keyed into the campaign to stop drugs on the street.

The agency’s choice of Naira Marley has since sparked reactions from social media users.

Ovie Success in a post on his Facebook page however wondered if the music star had stopped ‘smoking’ before being considered to make the declaration.

He stated, “I will sue NDLEA if I see Nairamarley  sm*king on his music video or on ground and if any of artistes signed to his record label are seen smoking.

“I hope @officialnairam1 has stopped smoking before being paid by NDLEA to campaign against smoking and drugs

“I am watching him carefully because I am happy with this campaign.”

