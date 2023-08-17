After Legal Tussle, Cardoso Family Takes Possession Of Apapa Land With Over 100 Houses

After a protracted legal tussle, beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso on Tuesday took over possession of about 50 acres of land at Kirikiri town, Lagos State, following a judgment of the Lagos High court, which ruled in their favour.

The takeover of the over 100 buildings, comprising of residential buildings, tank farms, mosques, offices and markets already erected was peaceful, despite the fact that it was the bone of contention in the legal tussle.

Many residents were shocked when the beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso stormed the area with security agents to take possession of the land by pasting Caveat Emptor notice on all the buildings and “M/7P/2014 Possession taken today August 8, 2023 by Court Order”.

The notice warned that attempt to re-enter or any forceful re-entry into possession of the property or part thereof by anyone, corporate or individual shall be an intentional violation of the said judgments and the lawful execution which shall lead to prosecution of the involved violator for criminal offence in the face of the said valid and subsisting judgments.

The exercise was sequel to the Terms of Settlement dated 18th day of June, 2014 and filed at the High Court Registry, Lagos on 18th day of June, 2014 same having been duly signed by parties in the suit, as well as their Counsel.

The legally recognised beneficiaries of the estate are Mrs. Olaitan Ogunfade, Mr Emmanuel Adewale Shyllo, John Oloye Reis, and Mr Francis K Adeojo (for themselves and as representing all beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso).





While the Respondents are, Mrs. Stella Adedoyin Shonowo, Mrs. Bukola Amusan, Mrs. Adetokunbo Vera-Cruz, Mr. Lawrence Oluwatoyin Reis, Ms. Taiwo Shyleon, Ms, Winifred Cardoso, and the Probate Registrar, High Court of Lagos State.

Justice Jumoke Pedro had in a consent judgment in suit number M/7P/14 set aside all previous dealings in properties forming part of Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso Estate without first obtaining Letters of Administration are hereby set aside.

The judge stated that those appointed and recognised as Administrators of the deceased estate shall immediately apply to the Probate Registrar, High Court of Lagos State for the processing and issuance of Letters of Administration consequent upon which the Administrator — General of Lagos State shall cease from further management to the estate amongst all beneficiaries.

The order states that “Upon the Terms of Settlement dated 18th day of June, 2014 and filed at the High Court Registry, Lagos on 18th day of June, 2014 same having been duly signed by parties in this suit and the learned Counsel for the parties.

“It is hereby ordered that judgment be and judge is hereby entered in this suit as follows: That all previous dealings in properties forming part of Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso Estate without first obtaining Letters of Administration are hereby set aside.

“That the Administrator-General of Lagos State shall forthwith take possession of all properties comprised in or forming part of the Estate Pa Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso (hereafter referred to a “the deceased estate”) and hand over same to the four persons listed hereunder upon their applying for letters of Administration in respect of the deceased estate from the 7 Defendant herein.

“That the following persons that is to say’ Mrs. Felicia Enitan Fetuga, Mrs. Stella Adedoyin Shonowo, Mr Emmanuel Adewale Shyllon and Mr Lawrenco Oluwatoyin Reis are hereby appointed and recognized as Administrators of the deceased estate provided that they shall immediately apply to the 7th Defendant for the processing and issuance of Letters of Administration consequent upon which the Administrator — General of Lagos State shall cease from further management to the estate amongst all beneficiaries.

“That the appointed Administrators upon taking over the management and control of estate property; shall do so as Trustees for themselves and on behalf of all the beneficiaries and/ or descendants of Late Pa Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso and shall see to the proper disbursement and sharing of accruals to the estate amongst all beneficiaries.

“That annual accounts shall be rendered by the Administrators to every beneficiary or as may be requested by any constituted authority.

“That the first charge on estate income shall be the payment of estate duty as may be assessed and settlement of professional fee and other obligations due to the solicitors herein.

“That all pending proceedings in relation to any estate property shall forthwith be taken over and prosecuted to conclusion by the Administrators appointed herein.

“That paragraphs 1 to 7 herein shall be the judgment of this Honourable Court in this case even as parties agree to bear their respective cost.