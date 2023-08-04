Actor Saint Obi’s Family Announces Burial Arrangement

The family of late veteran actor, Obinna Nwafor popularly known as Saint Obi, has announced the burial arrangement of the late actor.

In the flyer shared, the late actor will be laid to rest on Friday, August 18, in his birthplace of Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo State.

The flyer reads: “The Nwafor family of Ogwa, Imo State, cordially invites you as Our Superhero goes home. Obinna Nwafor Saint Obi, Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and son.

”The funeral service and interment will hold at Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.”

The  popular Nigerian actor, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 57 after battling a protracted ailment.

In 1996, Saint Obi made his acting debut in a Peugeot television commercial. The deceased, who appeared in over 60 films, was a favourite of many throughout the 1990s and the first decade of the 2000s.

He was known for his roles in Candle Light, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime and Last Party.

