The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday decried the federal government’s decision to dissolve the governing councils in universities across the country. 

The union called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rescind what they described as an obnoxious decision to dissolve the councils without completing their tenures of office.

The National Vice Chairman of ASUU, Comrade Christopher Piwuna, of the University of Jos, spoke while presenting a paper at an event organised in honour of retiring lecturers at the Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), formerly called the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), in Benue State. 

Piwuna said, “It is wrong to dissolve governing councils and transfer the powers of our councils to the Federal Ministry of Education or the National Universities Commission (NUC) without due recourse to the university laws.

“It is also a disservice to the universities to allow a vacuum because mischievous vice chancellors and ministry officials could connive to ruin our universities if such brazen disregard for the laws establishing the universities is not checked.”


