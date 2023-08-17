84 Year Man Kills 75 Year Wife For Refusing Him Sex In Edo

An 84-year-old man, Gabriel Ahuwa, has been arrested by operatives of Edo State Police Command, for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife over refusal to have sex with him.

The octogenarian was among the 198 suspects paraded by the State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor.

The suspects were arrested for various offenses ranging from alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of fire arms, murder, cultism and others.

Speaking with journalists, the father of seven children alleged that his wife refused to have sex with him for a very long time.

He disclosed that he reported the matter to his children, adding that one of her daughters came to talk to his wife but she didn’t listen.

He said: “My wife is not listening to me, anytime I asked her to come and sleep with me she always decline. We have seven children together, five boys and two girls.

“I reported the matter to my family and her family, but she failed to listen to them and continue her old ways, and I was hearing information that pastors were sleeping her.

“Each time I demanded for sex, either she would tell me she is sick or she has ulcer, yet I am hearing rumour that she is sleeping with other men and I don’t have money to carry prostitutes.”

The grandpa also indicted his late wife for ‘poisoning’ his children’s mind, thereby making them stop sending him money or picking his calls.

He explained further: “So on Saturday last week in the afternoon, in the house, I picked up a cutlass and [cut] her all over her body. I did it in anger because she is not obeying me and I want people to know of it.”

He however said he regretted killing his wife after committing the crime, the crime.

One of his son who craved anonymity however denied the allegation of abandoning their father, adding that they sent money to him five days ago.



