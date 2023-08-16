16-Month-Old Baby Killed In Bauchi School, Organs Removed

A 16-month-old child, Muhammad Abidin, who went missing after his mother was receiving lecture at Green Heritage College of Education in Games Village, Bauchi, has been found dead.

Speaking with Labari Daga Bauchi, a local media outlet, Saudatu Abdullahi, the bereaved mother said her son was found dead with his eyes, nose, and mouth missing.

She said after eight days of search, his lifeless body was found in a suck-away located within the premises of the educational institution.

She said, “I attend NCE classes at Games Village here in Bauchi. I used to go with Abidin, on Saturday, August 19th, got missed while I was in the middle of taking a test.

“During the test, he usually leave the classroom to play and then return. The first time he left, I brought him back, but later he left again without my knowledge.

