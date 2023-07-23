Woman Allegedly Absconds With Her Neighbour's Baby In Jos

byCKN NEWS
0


 

A woman has allegedly absconded with her neighbour's baby in  Angwan Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State.

It was gathered that the suspect identified simply as Chioma, disappeared with the child on Friday afternoon, July 21, 2023. 

According to the mother of the baby, the suspect has been her neighbour for two months. 

She took the child from her on Friday afternoon and since then, they haven’t seen her and the baby.

Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should please contact these phone numbers: 08063946249, 08077319721, 08066394504, 07088384600.

“Please this lady made away with this baby she's holding since yesterday afternoon her way about is still void please lets keep sharing if we can finds her she has been a neighbor to the baby's mom for just two month living in the same compound at etobaba in angwan rukuba in Jos Plateau state , please keep sharing......in case call this numbers 08066394504, 07088384600,” a Jos resident, Joe Barry wrote.

CKN NEWS

