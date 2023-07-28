Veteran Musician Monday Igbinidu Slams N200m Copyright Infringement Lawsuit On Singer Shallipopi

Veteran Nigerian musician Monday Edosomwan Igbinidu, best known as Monday Edo Igbinidu, has sued rising star Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, for copyright infringement. 

In a letter sent through Igbinidu's lawyers, Chris Otasowie & Associates, on July 25, the veteran act demanded that Shallipopi pay him a sum of N200 million for sampling his song "Ovonramwen" in his (Shalipopi's) record "Obapluto," and tender a public apology. 

The letter partly read: "To pay the sum of N200,000,00.00 (Two hundred million naira) only as damages to our client for the infringement on his copyright. 

"A written apology published in at least two notable and widely read Newspapers and on all social media handles used by you for the promotion of your infringement of our client's copyright."

