Unknown Gunmen Kill Monarch At Mbaise , Imo State

Unknown gunmen have ki!led Eze Mmirioma, the traditional ruler of Aboh Mbaise in Imo state on Monday July 17.

According to reports, the gunmen shot the monarch at about 3pm today. He was rushed to the Ndubuisi hospital in the community where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Henry Okoye, said;

‘’The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+) has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a Traditional Ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital after been shot severally in his house today by gunmen and has set up a high powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

