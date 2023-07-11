Treatment Abroad : Gov Akeredolu Begs For More Time

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has forwarded a letter of extension on medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

This notice came after his doctors advised him on the need to take adquate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said Akeredolu’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Akeredolu had in a letter dated June 5, 2023, earlier informed the House of his decision to proceed on medical leave and was expected to resume on July 6, 2023

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال