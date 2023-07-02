Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Ready, Undergoing Security Checks

Published:

The list containing the names of ministerial nominees in the President Bola Tinubu administration is ready and undergoing final security checks, an impeccable Presidency source says

The source, who did not reveal the names or number of those being considered for ministerial offices, said the Department of State Services and members of the Presidential Strategic Team were running final checks on the people who had been listed as possible ministers.

“They have the list already. Several names have been written against their respective offices. But they just have to find out and do some checks on a few of these names. That’s what is delaying the list. They are being very strategic with this,” the source said.

