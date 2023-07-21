Tinubu In Kaduna, Vows To Deploy ‘Entire Machinery Of State Power’ To Secure Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has however promised that his administration will deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure adequate security of the lives and property of the Nigerian people.

He said this on Friday in a speech delivered at the graduation ceremony of the Senior Course 45 of the Command and Staff College in Jaji.

The President assured the public that the Armed Forces under his administration are well-equipped to enable them to discharge their responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of the citizens both internally and globally.

This is also as he has alerted them to the sensitive nature of the present security environment, which he noted required new strategies and equipment to tackle.

Tinubu noted that contemporary and emerging security threats in the West African subregion demanded that members must work together to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

