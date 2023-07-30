Tinubu Appoints Special Investigator To Probe CBN

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other Related Entities.

In a letter dated 28 July, , President Tinubu said the appointment of Mr Obazee, relying on the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended), was in furtherance of his administration’s anti-corruption fight. 

The appointment is with immediate effect and Mr Obazee is to report directly to the President.

According to the letter signed by the president, the full terms of Mr Obazee’s engagement as a special investigator will be communicated to him in due course.

Mr Obazee is a former chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

