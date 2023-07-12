Tinubu Appoints Special Assistants Catering, Housekeeping etc

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Tunde Rahman, and 19 others as senior special assistants and special assistants in his government.

Though the appointments have not been officially announced by the government, it was reliably gathered that those that were appointed have been notified.

Recall that Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, announced the appointment of eight special advisers by the President.

The latest positions in which a veteran journalist, Tunde Rahman was one of them, include senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), personal physician, and photographers.

It was also gathered that some of the appointees are waiting for the release of their appointment letters before they assume duty.

Rahman was made SSA to the President on Media Matters; Ibrahim Masari also appointed as SSA on Political Matters

Others are Adekunle Tinubu – Personal Physician; Damilotun Aderemi – Senior Special Assistant (Private Secretary); Toyin Subair – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic); O’tega Ogra – Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media); and Demola Oshodi – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol).

The rest are Tope Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Public Affairs); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Senior Special Assistant (Print Media); Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant; Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant; Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media); and Paul Adekanye – Special Assistant (Logistics).

Also on the list are Friday Soton – Special Assistant (Housekeeping); Shitta-Bey Akande – Special Assistant (Catering); Nosa Asemota – Special Assistant (Visual Communication) Personal Photographer; Kamal Yusuf – Personal Assistant (Special Duties); Wale Fadairo – Personal Assistant (General Duties); Sunday Moses – Personal Assistant (Videography); and Taiwo Okanlawon – Personal Assistant (State Photographer).

It is expected that the official unveiling of the new appointees will take place as soon as possible.