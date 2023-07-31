Supreme Court Justice Centus Nweze Is Dead

He died after a brief illness at the age of 64.

justices Nweze was amongst the panel of judges in suit filed by former governor of Imo state Emeka Ihedioha asking the court to review its judgment over his removal from office.

In his dissenting judgment, justice Nweze asked the court to set aside the January 14 judgment that removed Mr Ihedioha from office, describing it as a nullity and in bad faith.

This decision of the Supreme Court will continue to hunt our electoral jurisprudence for a long time to come,” he said

Justice Nweze was part of the supreme court panel that refused the request of Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, to inspect servers of the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2019.

At the time, Mr Atiku was challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

In 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan approved the recommendation of the National Judicial Council to appoint justice Nweze to the supreme court.

Before then, justice Nweze served as a judge of the court of appeal.

He had earlier served as judge of the high court of Enugu.