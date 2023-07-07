Star Actor RMD Turns 62 Says ‘God I surrender, Use Me! I’m Ready’

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD said he has surrendered his life to God as he turns 62.

The Nollywood legend stated this in a post via his verified Instagram handle on Thursday.

He shared a dark-themed photo of himself, expressing how overwhelmed and grateful he is at age 62.

The actor could be seen in a pool while revealing that he has finally found peace within himself and has been enjoying God’s grace and mercy ever since.

RMD stated, “SIXTY-TWO! Completely grateful and thankful.

“God I surrender, Use me! I’m ready.

“Again and again. Enable me!,” he captioned.

Recall that RMD is a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State.

