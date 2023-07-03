Shock As Uyo Celebrity Pastor Dies 24 Hours After Officiating At A Funeral

Published:

Pastor Runcie Mike, the Lead Pastor of The Evening Church in Uyo, is dead.

When the news came out, many of the members of the church called it fake news because it was so abrupt.

The leadership of the church later confirmed the sad development.

According to the church, Pastor Mike who officiated a burial service on Friday died on Saturday, 1st of July, 2023.

He was said to have died after a brief sickness.

“In this time of grief, we enjoy the body of Christ to hold us up in prayers and most especially, His immediate family,” the church leadership stated.

Members and friends who were still baffled by the development took to social media to express their pains.

Posting a video of Pastor Mike at a burial service on Friday, Debbie Iteh said: “I’ve never seen an officiating Minister weeping this hard before during a funeral service of one of his church member whom he buried yesterday (Friday).

“When I saw this video yesterday, I felt this man had something running through his mind at the moment that could make him so emotional, today the sadden news of his dead hit social media. Same person officiated a burial yesterday? died today?.

“People are really going through a lot but can’t open up to even the closet people around them. God please show Mercy. Rest On Pastor Runcie Mike God bless your soul.”

Eunice Obed Ufford, a member of the church also shared her thoughts on the development.

Eunice said: “I’ve been up since 2 am looking out from the window, staring into the heavens completely lost in thoughts.

In January this year when going through a very tough time in my life I reached out to check up on you, firstly it was when you posted about the bike race it didn’t sit well in my spirit but you were very excited about it and so I just prayed and trusted God for a safe trip. After the event I lost my peace and reached out on Instagram, Messenger, Sms but no response which was very unlike you. Below is one of the messages I sent, I kept saying live Sir, please don’t die and I didn’t know why.

Dear Lord we cannot question you for you know and do righteousness upon the earth, father please do not give us up to the evil expectations of the enemy. And even when our hearts are weak strengthen us, thank you for the life of Pastor Runcie Mike . Please comfort his beloved wife and his tender children, please Lord do not let his God given vision die. Amen

To everyone like myself going through a tough time please do not quit, keep hanging on. Pay deaf ear to the blabbing tongue’s of men. When it seams like things are not working out be reminded that survival is a great achievements. Evil has an expiry date. Jesus is Lord.”

Gospel Edoho, on his part, said: “So Sad and hard to bear. So much tears in my eye right now. Pastor Runcie Mike agreed to be in our church next month without a cost. He told me “Gospel I want you to succeed” He told me Gospel whatever you need from me let me know. The Publicity was just about to kick off. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? 1 Cor. 15:55. I console with The Evening Church and pray for God’s grace and ability to bear this transition to Glory. Pastor Runcie Is Gain.”

Share This