Shehu Sani Rejects El Rufai's Inclusion In Tinubu’s Ministerial List





Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has described the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu as a big disappointment.

Speaking in an ARISE TV interview, the human right activist criticised the inclusion of Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state.

Tinubu sent 28 ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the country’s legislative arm through his Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names, including those of four former governors, on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

Reacting to the inclusion of El-Rufai, Sani said Tinubu did not consider competence in the list, adding that el-Rufai was a “tragedy.”

He said, “With the nominations which I have seen, the one representing Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy.

“That such a man is given an opportunity to serve this country with all that he has done and has said in office. I don’t think that if President Tinubu means well, this is not the best time to please and appease former governors.

“It is the best time to appease Nigerians and to bring in competent hands to deliver. As far as I am concerned, that list to a large extent is a big disappointment.”

Speaking about the last eight years in the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and what is playing out now, Sani said Tinubu should take Nigeria to a great height of growth and development.

“It is not worth the time taking for those names to have come out. The president should know that the last eight years were a complete waste. And, this is the best time for him to prove the vision, competence and capacity to lead this country to a higher level than the way he met it,” Sani added.