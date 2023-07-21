Seven Arrested For Raising False Alarm Over ‘missing male organs’ In Kwara

Kwara State Police command has arrested and charged seven male persons to court over allegations of raising false alarms on stolen male organs in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that three of such incidents were recorded in the Okeogun area of Tanke, Ilorin between Monday, July 17, 2023 and Thursday.

The command’s spokesperson said that the arrested persons included one who raised the false alarm and six persons said to have been involved in jungle justice.

He also said that three people accused of stealing male organs were almost lynched if not for the quick intervention of policemen and people around them.

He, however, said that “in the three alarms raised, the three boys were taken to the hospital, tested, and were all found to have their private organs in perfect condition.”

The command, which reminded residents of the state that jungle justice is punishable by law, advised the people to avoid involving in it.

“Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform and sensitize the good people of Kwara State in general and Tanke/Oke-Odo area in particular of the recent hullabaloo and attack by some unscrupulous elements who falsely accused members of the public of stealing their manhoods.

“Three of such incidents were recorded in the Okeogun area of Tanke between Monday, July 17, 2023 and today. In the three alarms raised, the three boys were taken to the hospital, tested, and were all found to have their private organs in perfect condition. Meanwhile, the three accused persons were almost lynched if not for the quick intervention of policemen and people around them.

“The mischievous suspects that raised the false alarm have already been charged in court.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, psc+ FISN, wishes to warn these evil ones to stop such fake private organ theft alarms or risk arrest and prosecution while also advising members of the public to be wary of the antics of these fake alarmists and report any such incident to the police.

“This statement also seeks to remind the people that jungle justice is punishable by law; hence, the good people of Kwara State are advised to avoid involving in it, please.”