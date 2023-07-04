Presidential Tribunal: Tinubu Tenders US Varsity, Visa Documents

The Presidential Election Petition Court has admitted as exhibits President Bola Tinubu’s documents of attendance at the Chicago State University.

The court presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani also admitted documents the admission letter from the institution as he opened his defence against the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu also tendered through his lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), his USA visa and Nigerian Immigration Service documents facilitating his several visits to the country between 2011 and 2021.

Tinubu also tendered as exhibits a USA embassy letter dated April 4, 2003 which responded to an inquiry over his criminal status in the USA and informed that he had no criminal records.

The documents were admitted inspite of rigorous objections against their respective admisibility by counsel to the PDP and Atiku.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not object to admission of all the documents.

Apart from the educational documents, the court further admitted an originating summons of a suit instituted at the Supreme Court by the Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto States challenging the educational background of Tinubu to stand for the 2023 presidential election.

He also tendered newspaper publications on several suits filed against Tinubu by several groups.

Meanwhile, further hearing in the petition has been shifted to July 5.