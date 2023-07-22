Police Kill ‘Madman’ In Ogun After Beheading 84-Year-Old Man

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have killed an alleged madman who allegedly beheaded an 84-year-old man, Elder Alfred Opadipe, in Ipara community, Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The ‘madman’, identified as David Shodola, aged 32, yesterday morning reportedly beheaded Elder Alfred, throwing the town into confusion.

A 9-minute and eight seconds’ viral clip showed the lifeless body of the octogenarian on the ground with the head few metres apart.

Some residents of the community gathered at the scene to behold the gory incident.

A witness account in the viral clip revealed that the suspect was a madman.

Police Spokesman, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bankole Eluyeru stormed the scene.

She said an attempt to arrest the suspect was fiercely resisted as he used “the machete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

Police spokesman said the team succeeded “in neutralising the suspect and weapon recovered from him.”

Odutola, however, said there was “no recount of the suspect being a madman from the intelligence the police gathered.”