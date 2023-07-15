Police Arrest Two Women For Stealing And Selling Children To Ritualists

Police operatives in Imo State have arrested two women, identified as Eke Chinyere, 48, and Glory Okon, for allegedly stealing children and selling them to potential buyers for child labour or ritual purposes.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, while parading the suspects on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, said they were arrested in Umuguma, Owerri-west LGA of the state.

He said the suspects have been running a baby factory under the guise of a motherless baby home in Umuguma.

“On interrogation, the suspects, who confessed to being members of a criminal syndicate, led the curious operatives to the baby factory, where seven stolen children and four pregnant teenage girls were rescued.

Some of the children have been reunited with their parents, while other victims are currently in a government-approved home for care and custody,” he said.