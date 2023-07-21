Police Arrest Suspects Over Death Of Lady In Awka Hotel

The police in Anambra State have arrested suspects in connection with the death of a young lady, Miss Chinyere Awuda, found dead at the abandoned swimming pool of Cosmila Hotel in Awka, the state capital.

It was gathered thered that the deceased, who hailed from Nnobi in Idemili South Local Council of Anambra State, was reportedly found dead and her corpse dumped in the swimming pool.

According to sources, the young lady was at Club Mila, a nightclub reportedly owned by Cosmila Hotels in Awka, where one Gabriel Chinemere and friends believed to be clubbers as well, started beating her for reasons yet unknown.

The source alleged that despite efforts by people in the club to rescue the girl from the hands of Chinemere and friends, they continued to beat and molest Awuda.

The source said the alleged molestation took place in the presence of the club’s manager, one Steven Junior, who allegedly directed the club security guards and bouncers to stand down and turn off the lights, while the girl was being beaten and dragged outside the club.





“The family of Awuda, upon receiving the news, went to the hotel, where they found the body of their daughter at the abandoned swimming pool. The incident had since been reported to the Anambra State Police for further investigations, while Awuda’s lifeless body has also been recovered,” the source added.





When contacted, spokesperson for the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the suspects are already in custody, while investigation has commenced.





However, Ikenga could not say how many suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, but added: “The persons suspected to be involved are in custody and further investigation is going on.”





MEANWHILE, Anambra State government has sealed off Cosmilla Hotel, Awka, where Awuda allegedly lost her life.





Commenting on the incident, the state commissioner for culture, tourism and entertainment, Don Onyeji, said the hotel has been sealed.





He said the hotel would remain closed pending the outcome of investigation into the matter.





Onyenji, in a telephone interview said: “We have visited the hotel, and also sealed it off. We are in touch with the police and investigation has commenced.”





Recall that the report of Awuda’s death had gone viral on social media, where it was alleged that some persons, beat her to death and threw her remains into an abandoned swimming pool at Cosmila hotel.





However, one version of the story relating to her death, said the lady was picking and pocketing money being sprayed on a birthday celebrant.





Another version said the lady stole some money from wraps of naira meant to be sprayed on the celebrant and attempted to escape, before she was apprehended.