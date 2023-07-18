Police Arrest Suspect Linked To Murder Of Enugu Lawmaker

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested one of the suspected killers of the councillor representing the Eha-Ulo Ward, Nsukka Local Government Area of the state, Nelson Sylvester.

Sylvester, who was popularly known as Ofunwa, was shot dead on Sunday at his residence in the Eha-Alumonah community by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said a manhunt for the remaining suspects had been launched.

Ndukwe said this in a statement made available on Monday.

The statement read, “Police operatives of the command have arrested one male suspect and a member of the criminal gang alleged to have attacked and murdered one Nelson Sylvester (aka Ofunwa) identified as the councillor representing the Eha-Ulo Ehalumona Council Ward, on July 16, 2023 around 11.30 pm at Umualoji Village in the Ehalumona community of Nsukka Local Government Area.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an intense discreet investigation and manhunt of the assailants.”

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s house and started shooting him.

A community source said that the councillor ran into a neighbouring compound after sustaining bullet wounds and died there.

“After the attack, residents searched for him at his house but could not find him. We felt he had escaped but unfortunately, we saw his lifeless body in the backyard of the neighbouring compound,” the source said.