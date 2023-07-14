Oba Of Benin Visits Tinubu At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received in audience, His Royal Majesty Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, Oba of Benin in the State House.

As at the time of filing this report it was not clear what occasioned the august visit, however, there are suggestions the meeting is geared at formally congratulating the new president on his coming into office, as well as to speak about issue as they concern the Nigerian people.

In May, the Federal Government appointed the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Olufemi Peters, who announced this when the management of the institution paid a courtesy visit to the Oba in Benin City, Edo State, assured that the fortunes of the university would improve.

Responding, the monarch said, “We hope to bring our experience in piloting the affair of the institution. I am most grateful to the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for deeming it fit to appoint me as Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria.”