Nollywood Actress Accuses Colleague Of Using Urine To Cook For Boyfriend

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has dragged another of her colleague, this time a male colleague, Benedict Johnson into her ongoing war with Uche Elendu.

In a post on her Instagram page, Angela claimed that Uche Elendu and her cohorts used urine and faeces to prepare meals for him.

She stated that if Benedict should speak out on what they did to him, many would be left with tears.

Noting how the world is wicked, she questioned if many would forgive such people if they were to be in Benedict’s situation.

She noted how the actor doesn’t like dragging people, hence, why he is silent.

Calling for prayers on him, she spoke highly of his personality.

“If Benedict opens his mouth to talk about what this Evil Spirit did to him you will cry for him.