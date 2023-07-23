Nollywood Actress Accuses Colleague Of Using Urine To Cook For Boyfriend

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has dragged another of her colleague, this time a male colleague, Benedict Johnson into her ongoing war with Uche Elendu.

In a post on her Instagram page, Angela claimed that Uche Elendu and her cohorts used urine and faeces to prepare meals for him.

She stated that if Benedict should speak out on what they did to him, many would be left with tears.

Noting how the world is wicked, she questioned if many would forgive such people if they were to be in Benedict’s situation.

She noted how the actor doesn’t like dragging people, hence, why he is silent.

Calling for prayers on him, she spoke highly of his personality.

“If Benedict opens his mouth to talk about what this Evil Spirit did to him you will cry for him.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال