Nigerian Singer, Johnny Drille's Marries Mavin Record A&R Manager Rima Tahini.

Nigerian R&B singer, Johnny Drille, has left many of his fans shocked after photos from his secret wedding were shared online.

The singer, whose real name is John Ighodaro secretly got married to Rima Tahini, the Director of A&R for Mavin Records in January 2022.

Veteran producer and music executive, Don Jazzy, took to his social media accounts to confirm that his signee, Johnny Drille is happily married.

The Mavin boss said it was only right that the singer who has written many amazing love songs, marries one of the most amazing women he ever met.

Sharing photos of himself and the couple, the producer who didn’t share details of the wedding, simply wrote: “With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune.”