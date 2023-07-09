Nigerian Female Pilgrim ‘Returns Lost $80,000’ In Saudi To Owner

Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce, a Nigerian pilgrim from Zamfara State, has reportedly returned $80,000 she found to the owner in Saudi Arabia.

Independent Hajj Reporters of Nigeria disclosed this on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The platform also shared the picture of pilgrim who hails from from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The post had the caption: “This Nigerian pilgrim Hajiya Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce from Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State found $80,000 (N56,000,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner. May Almighty Allah rewards her honesty and accept her Hajj. Amen.”

Meanwhile, commendations have been pouring in for the pilgrim.

Commenting on the post, one Isa Abba Kyari said, “May Allah in His infinite mercy bless her in abundance. Also for Zamfara state government to make a special reward to her, in orders to encourage others to follow suit.”

Kayode Festus Abdulgafar said, “Nigerian Government Should Bestow National Award On This Great Ambassador Of Ours When She Returns Home. May Almighty Allah Reward Her.”

Sani Suleiman said, “Allahu akbar, this is a great legacy to her and her family, may Allah in infinite mercy accept her Hajj.”

Chiri Sarki wrote, “Hajj commission should reward thus woman I know it is right thing that she did but let encourage her by opening an account for donations for her.”

But some others expressed concern over the huge amount lost by an individual.

Abdullahi Muhammad Balarabe said, “Masha Allah, but the owner has exceeded the maximum cash he/she ought to have carrying along with, he must be investigated by the Saudi authorities.”

Ramalan Ahmed said, “Some news don’t add up. 80,000 dollars. What is someone in pilgrimage doing with it in his pouch or pocket? Was he there doing burue de change? Hmmm Allah yayi mana jagora.”