N70bn Allocated For Purchase Of Furniture, Repairs Not Palliatives...Senate Spokesman

Amidst criticisms, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has revealed that no member of the National Assembly would receive any money from the N70 billion budgeted to support their working conditions.

In a statement, yesterday, he said the fund is for purchase of furniture and to carry out repairs in lawmakers’ offices. But he said the Senate was not ready to join issues with those it called misguided and mischief makers that alleged the N70 billion for the National Assembly was a gift from the Executive arm of government.

The Senate also said the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Act was part of the constitutional duties of the Senate to accommodate funding for the Federal Government’s Palliative for the Nigerian public among other National demands.