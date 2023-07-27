Names Of Those Likely To Make Tinubu's Ministerial List

Barring any last-minute change, President Bola Tinubu will, today, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation

Top on the list for screening are the immediate past Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufia, current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wale Edun, and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Adebayo Adelabu and Beta Edu. Names will be submitted today. Adelabu was the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, while Edu was Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of APC.

Different purported ministerial lists have been in circulation as the President kept Nigerians guessing.

It was reliably informed that former governors, technocrats and professionals are on the list.

It was further gathered that to form a government of national unity, as speculated in some quarters, the President will accommodate some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that President Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29, when former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the mantle of leadership to him and was expected to form his cabinet within 60 days of resuming office, in accordance with the constitution.

List out today

Multiple sources told Vanguard that the President will send the list to the Senate “today.”

Also tipped to be on the list are some of his Special Advisers including Messrs Dele Alake and Wale Edun.

“He will be sending 43 names; he is expected to send 43 names, one nominee per state, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, that’s 37.

“The list will also include a name from each of the geo-political zones in the country,” a source said

Another highly-placed source who corroborated the President submitting the list to Senate today, informed Vanguard that “all things being equal, the list should be unveiled today.

‘’I know Mallam Nasir el-Rufai is on the list; the lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, too may be on the list if he is not changed. Former Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola too is there. Legal luminary, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, may likely emerge as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice because last week, he was still being debated.”



