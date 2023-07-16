Late Alaafin’s Estranged Wife, Queen Ola Finds Love Again

Adeyemi Badirat Olaitan, one of the estranged wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has caused a stir on social media with photos from her recent date night with a mysterious companion.

Queen Ola as she’s fondly called, who was once rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, MC Oluomo, took to her Instagram page to share photos from the dinner date.

In one of the photos, she was captured looking at someone sitting close to her, but chose not to show the person.

The mother of three revealed that she was with someone many netizens translated to be her mystery lover, as she captioned the photos, “his view”.