Lady Allegedly Beaten To Death In Anambra Club

A young lady whose name has been given as Miss Chinyere Awuda was last weekend beaten to death by fun seekers in a club, inside Cosmila Hotel in Awka, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the lady who hails from Nnobi, in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was found dead in the swimming pool of the hotel on Sunday morning, where she was dumped after being beaten to death.

Sources said the young lady was at the club when trouble broke out, and a man identified as a popular clubber, Mr Gabriel Chinemere and his friends started beating her.

“One of the clubbers accused her of picking money which the fun seekers were spraying on their friend who was a birthday celebrant.

“Some others said she did not only pick money but went for bundles of money, which a clubber stacked by his seat side, waiting to spray on the celebrant,” another source said.

A regular clubber at Cosmila Hotel told reporters that: “Some of these girls just dress up and come to the club and begin to pick money. While you’re spraying your friends, these girls will just be picking and pocketing the money.

“Because men are already drunk in clubs, the girls get away with the money. I was not in the club last weekend, but I heard that the girl went for money that someone kept by his seat side, which he was getting prepared to go and spray. That was what happened.”

It was learnt that despite efforts made by other people in the club to rescue the girl, they continued to beat and molest her.

She was later dragged outside the club, and her lifeless body was dumped into the hotel’s swimming pool.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said the birthday celebrant and his friends were already in police custody while the case is being investigated.

“Contrary to what people are saying about the complicity of Cosmila Hotel, we were assisted by the management of the hotel, to arrest the suspects”.