IPOB Factional Leader Declares Another 14 Days Sit At Home Order In South East

The self-acclaimed leader of a splinter group of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has declared 14 days of sit-at-home in the entire South-East.

He his declaration came barely 24 hours after the expiration of a seven-day lockdown declared by the same group, which led to killings and destruction of property across South-East.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ekpa said the imminent sit-at-home order, billed to commence from July 31 through August 14, 2023, was a consequence of the ‘earnest demand’ by southeasterners for a frequent lockdown in the zone.

According to him, the sit-at-home order was to draw the authorities’ attention to Kanu’s continued detention.

Ekpa further ordered oil and gas companies operating in the South-South zone to shut down their operations, within the period.



