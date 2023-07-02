IGP Appoints New CPs For Ogun , Imo , Anambra, Others

Published:

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Mr Aderemi Adeoye as the new Commissioner of Police for Anambra.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, discloded this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Ikenga stated that Adeoye’s appointment, alongside seven others, followed approval by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeoye took over from Echeng Echeng, who was recently promoted to an Assistant IGP and deployed to Zone 9, Umuahia.

NAN further reports that before his elevation, Adeoye was a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anambra.

Other commissioners appointed with Adeoye included Adelesi Oluwarotimi (Kwara) Adebola Hamzat (Oyo), Augustina Ogbodo (Ebonyi) and Samuel Musa (Kebbi).

The rest were Stephen Olarewaju (Imo) and Alamatu Mustapha (Ogun).

According to Ikenga, the PSC Chairman and former IGP, Dr Solomon Arase, commended the acting IGP “for his sensitivity and inclusion of women”.

“The commission, however, expects that the IGP in his subsequent proposals would include more officers of the North-East and South-East geopolitical zones “that have yet to record the benchmark of 15 per cent as decided at the PSCs last plenary meeting,” the statement added.

It further quoted Arase to have descibed the postings as recommended by the acting IGP to be fair on the average.





(NAN)

