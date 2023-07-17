I Mistakenly Stabbed My Girlfriend To Death, Lagos Socialite Killaboigram Confesses

A Lagos socialite simply identified as Benjamin Best AKA Killaboigram, has taken to social media to confess to murdering his girlfriend.

According to the Killaboigram, he and the deceased, simply identified as Austa_XXO on Instagram, got into a heated argument that saw him eventually stabbing her to death before fleeing the scene.

Killaboigram took to his Instagram page on Monday, confessing to the crime and sharing details of the terrible act. According to him, he has been battling with suicidal thoughts ever since the incident happened and can no longer live with himself, hence his confession.

Killaboigram's post on his IG page @Killaboigram read in part: "I should have left this toxic relationship, but I didn't. Oh, Lord, forgive me for my sins. I wish I can go back in time and undo this but, it has happened.

"I'm not a bad person, I'm not an evil person, I'm not a criminal."

In another post, he confessed to the crime saying: " I got into an argument with my girlfriend @austa_Xxo which fight I mistakenly stabbed her and ran away out of fear and been suicidal since then.

"I want to end my life now cos I've lost the one I cherish so much.

"I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now.

"I ruined my life at the age of 26."



