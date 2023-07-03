How Gunmen Killed RCCG Pastor, Kidnapped 7 Worshippers In Ogun ( Pictures)

Published:

Unknown gunmen on Saturday stormed a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing the Pastor and abducting seven worshippers.

The Commander of the Ogun State government-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, who confirmed the incident, said his officers rescued the seven church members and killed one of the kidnappers during the operation.





Director of Information and Public Relations of So-Safe, Moruf Yusuf, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the incident occurred at about 12am on Saturday, July 1.

According to Ganzallo, officers of the Corps were charged to go after the suspects and ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt, stating that “the officers swung into action immediately.

