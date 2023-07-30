Gov Fintiri Declares Curfew As Hoodlums Break Into Adamawa NEMA Warehouse, Cart Away Palliatives

Governor Ahmadu Finitiri of Adamawa State has declared curfew following the looting of a warehouse belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Chanting ‘Enough of Hunger”, hoodlums in a large number stormed the ware house in the early hours of Sunday and looted items that the government ordered to be distributed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

There was chaos as security operatives fired teargas and gunshots but that did not deter the intruders.

In a statement which his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonisikou, issued on his behalf, the governor condemned the act.

He said the curfew became necessary due to the dangerous dimension that the activities of hoodlums had assumed.

“The hoodlums have been reportedly attacking people with machetes and breaking into business premises, carting away property.”

“The curfew will restrict movement throughout the state, and only those on essential duties with valid identification will be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.”

The governor appealed to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, emphasizing that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

Fintiri assured the people of Adamawa of his commitment to ensure their safety and security, urging them to remain calm and law-abiding.

The development comes two weeks after hoodlums invaded a warehouse in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

The hoodlums in a large number stormed the warehouse located not far from 6 Army Brigade and carted away several bags of maize and locally processed rice among other items worth millions of naira.

The warehouse belongs to a one-time member of the state assembly and the immediate past chairman of Sardauna local government area.

One of the guards at the warehouse, who craved anonymity, said that when the youths started gathering at about 11.50pm, the Army and police were alerted.

He said before the arrival of the security agents, the youths had already broken into the warehouse.

The guard added that upon their arrival, the security agents fired shots to disperse the looters and in the process two were shot.

The warehouse was attacked during the EndSARS riot of 2020 and items worth millions of naira were also carted away.