Four Die On Lagos Ibadan Expressway Road Crash

No fewer than four persons were confirmed dead while 11 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Foton bus at the Aiyetoro axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 9:59a.m., and was caused by tyre burst, which led the commercial bus to summersaul into a ditch.

The TRACE spokesperson said the accident involved 15 people, comprising three men and 12 women, saying 11 women were injured, three men and one woman died in the accident.

“According to an eyewitness, the bus with number plate, AGL 989 YA, was from Ibadan inbound Lagos, when it had a tyre burst on the driver’s side at Ayetoro axis on the expressway, which led the bus to summersault into a ditch,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu, while the injured victims were taking to Famobis Hospital, Mowe.

