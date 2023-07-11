FG Files Fresh Charges Against Stella Oduah

The federal government has filed fresh charges against former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah.

Eight count charges bordering on alleged non-completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were filed against her before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges were filed on June 26, 2023 and signed by Ochugwo Ogbeh and Ibrahim Mohammed of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the charge, Senator Oduah and one D.A.O Oshinowo (at large) were said to have sometime in 2017 conspired to commit felony to wit: make a document titled ‘Re: Request for National Youth Service Confirmation’.