FG Closes Eko Bridge Again For 40 Days

Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, on Thursday, July 20, announced a 40-day closure of the Island-bound lane of the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of Eko Bridge, beginning from Sunday, July 23.

The closure became necessary following damage noticed on some of the bridge's components. A delay might compromise the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge, which might endanger users. Intermittent closures would be carried out as the maintenance work progresses.

Kesha said;

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined.

“This closure is to allow the contractor, Messrs Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd., carry out the necessary repairs with the aim of restoring the integrity of the bridge during the stipulated time frame.

“While the service lane leading to Iponri will be available, some alternative routes are also provided for motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and its environ.

“Motorists are advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”