Falz And I Had A Chemistry For Each Other..Simi Confesses

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, widely known as Simi, has finally addressed long-standing rumours of a romantic relationship with fellow musician, Falz Folarin, popularly known as Falz the bahd guy.

Prior to Simi’s secret marriage to Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold in January 2019, speculations about a possible romance between Simi and Falz had been rife.

Throughout this period, Simi neither confirmed nor denied the existence of any romantic involvement with Falz, much like her approach to her relationship with Adekunle Gold.

However, in a recent appearance on MTV Base Africa’s “Official Naija Top 10” program, Simi took the opportunity to clarify the nature of her relationship with Falz.

During the interview, Simi asserted that she shared a strong working relationship with Falz and emphasised that it was their musical chemistry that sparked the dating rumours among fans.

She acknowledged that the collaboration on her song “JAMB Question Remix,” where Falz featured, gave birth to the initial spark. This led to the creation of the hit track “Soldier,” which further fueled speculations about their relationship.

Simi revealed that the public’s perception of their chemistry was never something they actively promoted. Instead, they decided to capitalise on the rumour and strategically used it to collaborate on more music together.

This decision resulted in the joint album “Chemistry,” a project that delighted their fans and solidified their reputation as a dynamic musical duo.

The talented singer clarified, “We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”

With this candid revelation, Simi has put to rest the lingering speculation surrounding her relationship with Falz. It is evident that their successful musical partnership, combined with their undeniable chemistry, sparked the unfounded dating rumours, which they wisely embraced to create more captivating music together.

As Simi continues to make waves in the Nigerian music industry, fans can now appreciate her and Falz’s collaboration for the pure musical brilliance it represents, rather than as a result of any romantic entanglement.