Fake Result : Mmesoma Apologises To JAMB

Ejikeme Mmesoma has apologised to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the alleged forgery of her unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) result.

Mmesoma spoke on Wednesday when she appeared before an ad hoc committee of the house of representatives investigating the alleged forgery of result.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, and top directors of the board also appeared before the committee.

Ejikeme pleaded for leniency for the ban imposed on her to be lifted promising such would not happen again. She said she had never been involved in examination malpractice all her life. “I feel a debt of p@in for letting you down,” she said.