Exposed : 2023 " Best JAMB Candidate " Faked Result..How She Was Paid N3m By Innoson Motors

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Sunday said it would withdraw the result of a certain Ejikeme Mmesoma for manually inflating her result and announcing herself as the top scorer for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

According to a statement issued by the board, Ejikeme used her manually inflated score to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors and was set to be honnoured by the Anambra State government before she was exposed.

“The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been drawn to several publications in both print and online media celebrating certain candidates for being high scorers in the 2023 UTME.

“The Board is constrained to set the records straight and wishes to state unequivocally that many of the results which many of these candidates are parading are fake.

In many instances, some of these candidates had actually obtained far lower scores than they are claiming and had used some funny software packages to manipulate their results to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.



CKN News recalled that Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, had claimed being the overall best student in the 2023 UTME with an aggregate score of 362.

The breakdown of her alleged score were as follows:

English 98

Physics 89

Biology 94

Chemistry 81

Source :Punch

