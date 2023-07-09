Ex Zamfara Governor Yari Released By DSS

The senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, who was allegedly detained by the DSS has been released 

The former governor we learnt was grilled by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

A source close to him  stated that he went to the DSS office with the former governor of Zamfara State, when they detained him.

The reason for his detention and interrogation has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

However, when a call was put to the Public Relations Officer of DSS National Headquarters, Dr. Peter Afunanya, for confirmation his number wasn’t going through.

