Ex Mancity Star Mendy In Tears As Jury Absurd Him Of Multiple Rape Charges

Ex-Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy weeps as he's cleared of raping woman after re-trial, leaving him a free man but without a club

An emotional Benjamin Mendy broke down in tears and said 'Praise be to God' after as he was cleared of rape and attempted rape, leaving him a free man.

The ex-Manchester City footballer, 28, was accused of carrying out sex attacks on two women at his £4million mansion.

He was cleared after three hours of deliberation by a jury at Chester Crown Court this afternoon - and broke down in the dock afterwards before saying he was 'delighted' with the not guilty verdicts.

Mendy had faced a retrial on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape during lockdown-busting parties. He is now a free man but without a club after his Man City contract expired at the end of June and having played his last game for the Premier League champions in August 2021.

The French international fullback was already cleared of six counts of r3pe and one count of sexual assault after a court case in January.

Mendy wept when he was cleared. His lawyers said he would now 'rebuild his life' and a return to top-flight football is now likely.

The emotional star declined to comment outside court only to say: 'Alhamdulillah' meaning: 'Praise be to God'.

Jenny Wiltshire, Head of Serious & General Crime at Hickman & Rose said: 'Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focussing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset.

'This is the second time that Mr. Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.

'It has been almost 3-years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.

'He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.'

The French international, 28, denied being a 'sexual predator' and carrying out the two sex assaults.