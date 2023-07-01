Enugu NUJ Accuses Police Of Incessant Harassment Of Members

Published:

Rising from its June Congress held at the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi NUJ Press Centre in Enugu, the Enugu State NUJ has slammed the Police over harassment of its members in the due discharge of their duties.

In a communique issued by the union’s newly elected Secretary, Dame Ifeoma Amuta, the NUJ extensively deliberated on matters that affect the union, members, and society and came up with the following resolutions, which included frowning at the spate of shutting out journalists at major events in the state.

They noted that every journalist is qualified to cover any public event or function anywhere and anytime in the state, especially when representing their medium. The State Council pointed out that no member should, under any circumstance, be barred from carrying out their professional duty by anybody, including the Police

The NUJ equally condemned the harassment of its members during coverage of public events by the police and called on the authorities of the Nigeria Police in the state to educate their personnel on the workings of journalists, which is for the betterment of society.

The members of Congress advised the members of the executive of the Council to have an interface with the Commissioner of Police and the state Police Management Team to bring about a cordial working relationship between journalists and personnel of the Nigeria Police.

The Council urged the Commissioner of Police and the state Police Management Team to redouble their efforts in tackling the activities of hoodlums within the Enugu metropolis while decrying the situation where criminals carry out their nefarious activities in broad daylight against innocent and unsuspecting members of the public, including journalists.





The Council noted and condemned the increased insecurity in the state, especially along Opi-Nsukka Road, and called on the state government and relevant security agencies to redouble efforts in ensuring the security of the lives and property of citizens.

The NUJ Congress in session enjoined State executives of the Council and influential members of the union to continue to push its members, who are usually competent and qualified, to occupy public offices in the new political dispensation.





They noted that other unions and associations are already going ahead with their positioning, repositioning, and lobbying, especially for those offices related to their professions.

Chapels of the union that are due to conduct elections to produce new executive members were enjoined to do so within one month prior to the expiration of their tenure to ensure a smooth and hitch-free transition.

The Council also appealed to its members to use their platforms, particularly online media, to circulate widely its communique and resolutions reached at the end of its congresses.

